Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 727,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 796,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.
About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.
