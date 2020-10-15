Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 727,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 796,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 4,616.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 69.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 33.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

