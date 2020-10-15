VOXX International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,004 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,034% compared to the typical volume of 265 call options.

VOXX International stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.77. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 26,641 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $176,629.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 211,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,453. Company insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in VOXX International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 20.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

