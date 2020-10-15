Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Up 6.6%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. 529,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 704,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

The company has a market cap of $198.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Xunlei by 35.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.