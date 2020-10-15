Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.95. 388,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 276,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 1,871.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

