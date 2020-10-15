Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.93 and last traded at $177.00. 1,231,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 718,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $751,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

