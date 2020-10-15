Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $0.98. 852,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 465,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

