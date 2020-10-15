Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading 5.9% Higher

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $0.98. 852,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 465,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

