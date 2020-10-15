Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 545,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,949 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.