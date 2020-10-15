Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Consolidated Communications worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 207,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 189,747 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of CNSL opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

