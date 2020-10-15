Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.71. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

