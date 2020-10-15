GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $142.55 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.80.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.