Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 352,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,360 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
GALAPAGOS NV/S Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
GALAPAGOS NV/S Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report