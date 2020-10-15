Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,876,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 352,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

