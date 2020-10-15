Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.37.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

