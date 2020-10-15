Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 842,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 267,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

