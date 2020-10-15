Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $717,000 Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 82.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $206.89 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

