Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,694,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,473,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 398,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,687,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

