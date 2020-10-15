General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,509 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

