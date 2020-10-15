DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 4,010.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 612.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 290,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 249,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

