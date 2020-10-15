Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,137 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,071,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,882,000 after purchasing an additional 209,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,511,000 after purchasing an additional 174,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,806,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

NYSE:EDU opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

