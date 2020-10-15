Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

