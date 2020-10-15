Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $117.62 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

