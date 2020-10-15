Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 110.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 288,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 151,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 93.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 173,398 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.77.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

