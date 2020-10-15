Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $736,000 Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 91.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 152.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

