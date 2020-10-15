Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 49,306 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $11,255,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,125,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 336,771 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

OMI stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

