Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Allegion by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

