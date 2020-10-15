Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MarineMax by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 825.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 50.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the period.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $603.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $310,382.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,126.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,864 shares of company stock worth $2,323,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.