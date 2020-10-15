DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -198.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.