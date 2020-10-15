Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.