Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $789,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $166.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $176.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

