XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 1,585.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.47.

NYSE XPO opened at $96.21 on Thursday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

