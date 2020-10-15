Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 651.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $144.55 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

