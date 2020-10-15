Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,390 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 79.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 24,847 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.