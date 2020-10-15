Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,687 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.25% of Varex Imaging worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.