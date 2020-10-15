Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WING. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Shares of WING stock opened at $130.43 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.