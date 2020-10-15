Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,064 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,547 shares of company stock valued at $89,257,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

BBY stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

