Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.65 and last traded at $117.28. 4,414,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,121,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.21.

Get Novavax alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $7,097,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 41.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.