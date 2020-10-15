Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Up 6.3%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $236.80 and last traded at $231.80. 4,449,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,167,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -180.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total transaction of $161,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,547. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 126.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

