IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 6.3%

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $80.80. Approximately 100,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 125,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $30,220.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 74,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,378.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

