Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.40. 206,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 210,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 748,202 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

