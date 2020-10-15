Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.81 and last traded at $105.76. 1,274,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,356,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

