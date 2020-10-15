Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Up 6.1%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. 713,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,343,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKER. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Akers Biosciences by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Akers Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver medical devices to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â’Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek that detects aldehydes or oxidative stress in exhaled human breath.

