Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading 6% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.81. 13,034,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 17,405,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 100.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

