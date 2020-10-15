ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Trading 5.9% Higher

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.42. 229,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 949,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.83% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

