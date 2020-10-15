Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading 5.8% Higher

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.23. 3,591,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 4,032,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

