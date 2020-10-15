NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 315,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 543,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on NASDAQ:MYSZ in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative return on equity of 227.45% and a negative net margin of 6,029.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NASDAQ:MYSZ will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

