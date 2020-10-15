Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Up 5.7%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 8,707,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 3,387,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 375.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

