O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 321,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 105,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of 499.00 and a beta of 0.95.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 210,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

