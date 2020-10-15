Navistar International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,540 call options on the company. This is an increase of 750% compared to the typical volume of 1,710 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,765,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Navistar International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231,153 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $6,201,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter worth $3,195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after buying an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.96 and a beta of 2.29. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

