B. Riley Securities Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $38.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by B. Riley Securities from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded L Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $33.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,097,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in L Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,112,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

