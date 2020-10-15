Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at B. Riley Securities

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Securities from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 247,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,548,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

