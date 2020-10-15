Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORGO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.90.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.